14 February 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: National Assembly Speaker Agrees to Reschedule EFF Motion of No Confidence in President

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Exclusive: President Jacob Zuma Speaks to SABC News

National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete has sent a letter to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Mr Julius Malema informing him that she has decided to reschedule the motion of no confidence in the President for Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 14.00.

The Speaker’s decision was made after consultation with the Leader of Government Business and the Chief Whip of the Majority Party and is subject to the National Assembly’s Programme Committee agreeing to the scheduling of a sitting for 15 February 2018.

A special meeting of the Programme Committee is being scheduled for 15.00 this afternoon to deliberate on the matter.

With regard to the EFF request of 3 February 2018 for the vote on the motion to be conducted by means of secret ballot, Ms Mbete said she had determined that voting would be by open ballot.

Section 57 of the Constitution, 1996, directs the National Assembly to conduct its business, among others, with due regard to representative and participatory democracy, accountability and transparency. Ms Mbete said in her letter that she believed that this decision strengthens Parliament’s efficiency in its oversight of the Executive.

South Africa

ANC Moves to Replace Zuma as President

South Africa's ruling African National Congress will support an opposition motion of no confidence in President Jacob… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.