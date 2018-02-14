Nigeria: Five Injured As Atlanta-Bound Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Lagos

Lagos — An Atlanta-bound plane made an emergency landing in Lagos, Nigeria after one of the engines had an issue on Tuesday night.

Delta's Flight 55 from Lagos to Atlanta, which took off around 10:50 p.m. local time, returned to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) less than an hour later.

The A330-200 aircraft had an issue with one of its two engines, the airline confirmed early Wednesday morning.

The flight landed safely and passengers were evacuated onto the runway down emergency slides, it was learnt.

The airport fire fighters who had been notified of the development were already on ground when the incident happened.

The airline in a statement said five passengers reported non-critical injuries during the evacuation.

All passengers are being bussed back to the terminal. Delta says it will provide hotel rooms and rebook the passengers on a flight Wednesday.

"The safety of Delta's customers and crew members is always our top priority," the company said.

Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi also confirmed the incident to Daily Trust.

He said the five people who were injured "out of anxiety" have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital.