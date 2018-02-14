14 February 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Commonwealth - Harriett Baldwin At Minrex

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

The United Kingdom's Minister of State for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Minister of State for International Development is on a working visit to Cameroon.

The United Kingdom's Minister of State for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Minister of State for International Development, Harriett Baldwin during the start of her maiden working visit to Cameroon on February 13, 2018 discussed a wide range of cooperation issues with the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

After the close to one hour discussions at the Ministry of External Relations, Harriett Baldwin who is only in office since January 9, 2018 said, "I am delighted to be in Cameroon and to have such a constructive meeting where we were able to discuss a wide range of issues concerning the deep long standing partnership between Cameroon and United Kingdom at several levels.

It was very interesting to discuss topics such as the upcoming Commonwealth Summit in London which we are delighted to be hosting." The summit will take place on April 19-20, 2018.

Talking to the press after the discussions, the United Kingdom cabinet minister said, "we discussed a significant range of different topics including how we can work together to strengthen international trade relationships." She specified that her government welcomed the way the government of Cameroon was able to outline the progress done in the past years.

The discussions at the Ministry of External Relations was an opportunity for officials of the two countries to also discuss aspects such as work the two countries have done together to tackle illegal wildlife crimes. "We very much value the strong partnership between the United Kingdom and Cameroon," Harriett Baldwin concluded.

