Cameroon: South West - Displaced Persons Benefit Donations From Elites

Mamfe — The aid package comprised notably household supplies consisting 375 bags of rice, 50 bags of salt, 20 cartons of soap, 10 cartons of Maggi cube, 201 cartons of tomatoes, 10 cartons of sugar, 30 basins of garri, bags of onion and carton of matches amongst others.

The exercise that took place at the Mamfe Municipal grandstand witnessed the sons and daughters and friends donating food items much as such as drugs, food, clothing, cash and much more to representatives of Manyu communities displaced by the ongoing hostilities between Ambazonia -Tiigers and government forces in Manyu.

The initiative Championed by the Manyu Economic and Development World Conference MEDWC, and coordinated by the Manyu President, Chief Oruh Julius Agbor, was directly under the watchful patronage of Manyu-Torch-Bearer and leader, Victor Mengot Arrey Nkongho.

The exercise has as objective to show solidarity with sons and loving care for Manyu sons and daughters who gave fled their homes and sought refuge in distant places. Speaking at the ceremony the Manyu patron and torch-bearer, Minister Victor Mengot noted with satisfaction the huge success of p imitative. He noted that the problem of Manyu people are many and varied and cannot be solved overnight, but only through a continuous process.

The Minister however, thanks all sons and daughters of Manyu who stood up to be counted in the initiative especially those who braved the death threats and made it to the Mamfe for the launching. Minister Mengot noted that from what has been donated; one could judge that it was a huge and resounding success.

"Don't forget that this is just the launching. It is going to continue because the problems our people faced cannot be solved with a magic want. Today we have come with household issues but don't be surprise that tomorrow we come with cement and zinc" Minister Mengot promised.

