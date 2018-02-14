Cameroon: Fallen Servicemen - Head of State Extends Condolences

Following is a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

"The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in Charge of Defence announces with deep sorrow the murder of three gendarmes deployed for a mission to preserve the security of our country, in the locality of Kembong, Manyu Division, Mamfe Sub-division, South West Region. They were cold-bloodly assassinated by terrorists on Sunday, February 11, 2018. They are: - Marechal-des-logis Chef Koliang Dominique - Gendarme Nomo Avodo - Elève-gendarme Ngwa Clovis.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence extends to the bereaved families of all the fallen servicemen, who died in the theatres of action of recent, in which six servicemen of the Defence Forces and two guides were also found dead on the 8th of February 2018 during an attack with several heavily armed horse riders at the Bouba Djadda national Park, Mayo Rey Division, the heartfelt condolences of the Head of State, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces.

The Defence and Security Forces remains steadfast in restoring peace and order in all the Regions of our country and will fight with determination against all forms of insecurity within the four points of Cameroon".