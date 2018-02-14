Cameroon: Mount Cameroon Race of Hope - Organisers End Preparations

The last preparatory meeting took place at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education yesterday, February 13, 2016.

The 23rd edition of the Mount Cameroon Race of Hop will take place on Saturday February 17, 2018 in Buea in the South West Region. Three days to the competition, organisers are leaving no stone unturned in order to have a hitch-free race. The last preparatory meeting took place at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education yesterday, February 13, 2018.

Speaking at the occasion, the Secretary General in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Oumarou Tado, called on the organisers to work hand-in-glove to ensure a successful event.

It was an opportunity for the members of the organising committee to evaluate the level of preparations and make necessary adjustments. During the meeting it was revealed the all is ready for the competition to take place in Buea. The different committee heads and the representatives of partner ministries took turns to present the readiness of their committees.

The Secretary General of the Cameroon Athletics Federation, Charles Kouh Koteh said the federation is ready to host the event in Buea. He said the only problem is that of money which is yet to be made available. The officials of the Athletics Federation were however assured that money will be available by today.

A total of 500 athletes from eight countries will take part in this year's event. Out of that number 19 are foreign athletes from Kenya, Congo, USA, Djibouti, Nepal, Australia, Spain and Great Britain. The athletes will compete in the senior, junior and veteran categories. The innovations this year are that there will be an electric chronometer at the Molyko Stadium and also doping test for athletes.

Also, besides the prize money for the winners, athletes who arrive at the different huts first shall receive special financial packages. Recommendations have also been made to ensure the active and effective participation of local officials and the local organising committee in Buea in particular and the South West Region in general.

As far as security is concerned necessary measures have been taken in Buea to ensure the security of all athletes and officials from Molyko stadium to the summit. The Ministry of Defence has also mobilized a helicopter and military men who are going to ensure security up the mountain.