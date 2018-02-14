Morocco: Modern Dance Show Kicks Off Chinese New Year Celebrations in Morocco

Rabat — The Chinese modern dance show, Oath-Midnight Rain, kicked off the celebrations of the Chinese New Year in Morocco, offering audience from different age categories a joyous journey into the Chinese culture.

At Morocco's prestigious Mohammed V National Theatre, the spoken language retreated, giving way to body creation on Friday night.

One after another, the six characters colourfully embodied the story line, dancing in a harmonious manner to Chinese music.

The performance starts with a bride who died during her wedding, and continues with her search for reborn.

A flower, a bird, a fish, an insect, and then a blade of grass are the forms the new creature took, thus representing the different stages in the soul's quest for balance.

Gaoyan Jinzi's Oath-Midnight Rain, had premiered in Venice, Italy, in 2006 by Beijing Modern Dance Company.

A Moroccan father accompanying his daughter to the show told Xinhua that he enjoyed the performance. "I saw a brilliant gestures and moves from the Chinese characters featuring the bird and rose."

"The show is at very high standards. The lighting is marvellous and the performance of the characters is top," Issam Grini, a young Moroccan student in arts said.

Apart from this show, this commemoration of the Chinese New Year is characterized by a diversified cultural program in both Rabat and Casablanca.

Until Feb. 12, the program features Chinese traditional fair, Chinese carnival, and exhibition of Chinese calligraphy as well as a photo exhibition.

"These festivities represent an opportunity to highlight a number of facets of Chinese culture to the Moroccan audience," Chinese ambassador to Morocco Li Li said before the show.

The celebration of this Chinese New Year in Morocco coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between Beijing and Rabat.

Li reiterated his country's willingness to further strengthen cultural ties between the countries.