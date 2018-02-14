14 February 2018

Libyan Higher Council of State Calls On Eastern Parliament to Amend Political Agreement

Tripoli — The Tripoli-based Libyan Higher Council of State on Tuesday called on the eastern-based House of Representatives (parliament) to amend the political agreement sponsored by the United Nations (UN) in preparation for a constitutional referendum and elections.

"We call upon our partners of the homeland, the members and Speaker of the House of Representatives, to unite efforts, coordinate positions and work together to overcome the challenges and difficulties impeding the achievement of the goals of the political agreement, first and foremost the amendment of the agreement through restructuring of executive authority," the council said in a joint statement.

Members of the council said they are keen to "create conditions necessary to enhance confidence, cooperation and integration in order to push forward the political agreement and end the Libyan crisis. However, we face increased division."

The House of Representatives had approved a 12-item compromise formula of amendments to the political agreement, which was proposed by UN Special Envoy Ghassan Salame in January. But the council rejected it.

The amendments are part of an action plan proposed by Salame in September to end the political division in Libya, ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections before the end of 2018.

Libya is suffering a political division between the eastern government based in Tobruk and the western government based in Tripoli backed by the UN.

