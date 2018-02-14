Nigeria: VP Yemi Osibanjo's Daughter Set to Tie the Knot With Muslim Billionaire's Son

In the spirit of Valentine, Nigeria's Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, took to twitter to announce the engagement of his daughter, Oludamilola, to Hajia Bola Shagaya's son, Oluseun Bakare, this morning.

With joy and praise to the Lord, Dolly and I announce the betrothal of our daughter Oludamilola Osinbajo to Oluseun Bakare. pic.twitter.com/P3tjjWG6xv

- Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) February 14, 2018

This announcement is seen as a great achievement for the two major religions in the country.

However, some members of the public who are shocked by the announcement have accused her fiance of being a Muslim and have said that the church of which he [Osibanjo] is a pastor, enforce strict standards on marriage in accordance with "biblical standards".

Your pentecostal pastor Vice-president's daughter is about to marry a Muslim billionaire's son.

So at no point during couple's counselling did they bring up being unequally yoked with unbelievers or is that a teaching only poor church members have to follow?

- Sufjanite (@Edgothboy) February 14, 2018

If it was your child what are you gonna do ? You think he has a choice?

- 11 (@oluwasherlock) February 14, 2018

These are 2 adults for God's sake, even after counselling, people still have the right to choose who they marry. Although it is advisable to marry someone with same religious values to avoid marital tension.

Making this about money already defeats the veracity of your tweet.

- P. Demz 🇳🇬 (@Demmilzy) February 14, 2018

