Angola: Government Pledges Improved Business Environment

Luanda — The Angolan government has outlined specific programmes that are being implemented in the sectors of energy, water, transport and infrastructures to influence the improvement of the country's industrial business environment, said Monday the minister of Industry, Bernarda Martins.

According to the official, the improvement of energy and water supply together with betterment of the railways system, airports and roads have an impact on business, making activities and transactions in this area less tough for industrialists.

The minister said so while addressing the participants at the consultation meeting with entrepreneurs of the manufacturing industry sector, as part of the presentation of the Programme of Support to Production, Promotion of Exports and Replacement of Imports (Prodesi).

On the occasion, the minister assured that through the Prodesi measures the government will be able to support the national businesspeople to diversify the economy and boost exports, as well as increase the domestic production to reduce imports.

However, she added that there is no specific financing line for Prodesi, but financial support policies for private initiative programmes.

Prodesi, is an instrument aimed at congregating initiatives of various sectors with a view to creating a new dynamics between the government and private players to interact to change the current state of the country's economy.