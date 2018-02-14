Angola: Rain Disrupts Carnival Parade in Luanda

Luanda — The heavy rain that fell in Luanda on Tuesday night interrupted the main carnival parade (Class A).

The rain, which started falling during the presentation of the carnival group União Njinga Mbande, forced the provincial commission to interrupt the parade and reschedule the presentation of the remaining groups for Saturday morning, in the same venue, that is at Luanda's New Boulevard.

The ceremony of announcing the final results, initially set to happen on Wednesday, was transferred for Saturday afternoon.

União Mundo da Ilha is the winner of the last edition. The group is also on top of the list of Class A parade winners with 13 editions conquered.