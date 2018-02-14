14 February 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: City Constructing Modern Auto Bus Station With 200 Million Birr

By Fasica Berhane

ADDIS ABABA - Addis Ababa Transport Programs Coordination Council announced that a modern auto bus station is being built at Africa's biggest market hub in Addis, 'Merkato', with 200 million Birr. And the project is expected to solve transportation problems upon its completion.

Yeheyis Girma Selassie, Head of Pedestrians and Mass Transportation section with the Council said that the modern auto bus station would give service to 80 thousand people per day upon its completion. And it has capacity to offer service for up to 20 auto buses on underground and main road compounds.

The construction has so far reached 17 percent and it is expected to be operational beginning from the month of October next year.

The fact that the construction is at the center of 'Merkato' would help the society to shop their goods easier and the station would have modern information screen for all auto buses operating in the city, such as 'Anbesa', 'Sheger', 'Aliance' and others, according to him.

It was learnt that the council has made an agreement with the Chinese construction company, CGCOC, to complete the construction within 18 months period, but later additional six month, were added due to issues related to land demarcation and other problems.

