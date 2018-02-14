Ethiopia: Art Need to Portray Ethiopia's Military Role - Gen. Samora Yunis

In a panel discussion held yesterday in connection with the 6th National Defense day celebration, it was stated that the art sector should be motivated to portray the good image and contributions of Ethiopia's military forces.

At the panel, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces General Samora Yunis stated a genuine people's army, its strength, bravery, competence, and active participation in international peacekeeping roles are the major characteristics and reputations that describe Ethiopia's military. Thus, the art sector should play a significant role in further cementing the military's deep devotion and commitment to national peace, stability and development, he noted.

The General also added that the art sector should be motivated to show Ethiopia's military forces contribution and its unwavering role in prioritizing the public. According to him, there are many works the art professionals can do considering the vast activities of the Ethiopian military forces.

Presenting a paper on the event, Desta Kassa, Director of Cultural Industry Development and Cooperation at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said that art's contribution is indispensable in motivating patriotism, national peace keeping and security. In addition to this, through its cultural and entertainment values, art is fundamental to build national consensus, and to further facilitate nation building.

Moreover, he pointed out that the role of art in national security and development should be utilized properly in the country. "We need to work further in showing the enduring roles and sacrifice of the country's military forces through our films, music, painting and other segments of art", he said adding the government has prioritized the role of art in edifying and promoting national development currently.

According to him, art contests should be organized in the future to portray prominent soldiers, in particular, and Ethiopia's defense forces famed roles at the national, regional and international peacekeeping levels in general.