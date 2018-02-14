14 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: One Dead, 3 Injured in IED Blast in Mogadishu, Says Spokesman

At least one person was confirmed dead and three others were wounded in an explosion in Mogadishu on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Abdulaziz Ali Ibrahim, the spokesman of Somalia's Ministry of Internal Security has confirmed that the blast has occurred at KM4 junction after an explosive device went off.

The explosion resulted from an improvised explosive device [IED] that exploded as it was playing by homeless children in the night.

He added at least three civilians has sustained in the incident and were admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

