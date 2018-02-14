Luvo Manyonga is keeping track with US-based Dominique Scott in the breaking of South African indoor records.

The weekend saw both setting new indoor records, Scott in the 1500-metre in Boston and then Manyonga across the Atlantic in Metz, France.

It was Scott's second indoor record after her exploits in the 3000m shortly before that.

Manyonga was equally impressive as just four days prior to the Metz meeting he'd jumped at his very first indoor meeting and broken the African record twice in one evening.

On that occasion he soared to a world-leading 8.32m.

Moving on to Metz and his opening attempt saw him land a solid 8.12m.

From then on the only way was up and he improved steadily in all four of his remaining leaps, going to 8.22, 8.27 and finally the booming 8.40m.

In fact so impressive was his final leap that the long jump pit was only just big enough to accommodate the spring-heeled 2016 Olympic silver medallist and world champion in London last year.

It was the same meeting that Carina Horn improved the SA 60m record to 7.07 as she lost out to fellow African Marie Josee Ta-Lou who won in a world-leading 7.07m.

Check out the video of Manyonga's impressive world-leading performance here (and the excitement of the French commentators)