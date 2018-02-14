It's been a great last 12 months for South African sailing. This was celebrated as the winners of the annual SA Sailing awards were announced at Victoria Lake Club in Germiston last week.

Leading the way were the pair of Benji Daniel and Alex Burger who were awarded the Owen Aisher Trophy as the 2017 SA Sailors of the Year.

The young pair made their mark in winning the 29er World Championships in California last August. This followed a podium position in the USA National Championships and was achieved in a world class fleet of over 100 boats.

There were no surprises when the David Butler Trophy for the SA Youth Sailor of the Year went to Calvin Gibbs.

The 18-year-old former Youth Olympian achieved a fourth-place finish in the Laser class at the Youth World Championships in China in December.

This was the best result by a South African at the Youth Worlds since the event was held on home waters in 1998.

Meanwhile, the Gordon Burnwood Trophy for the most meritorious ocean race or passage sailed during 2017 went to Hylton Hale.

Hale served as skipper, helmsman and campaign manager for Lion of Africa Vulcan in the 2017 Cape 2 Rio race. The team finished as third boat overall, third in their IRC division, were the first South African boat to finish the race and they broke the South African record in the process. Hale also drafted in the only female bowman on a high performance sports boat in the race.

Finally, the Stan Jeffrey Trophy for outstanding administration in the sport was awarded to Rob Wilcox.

Wilcox has served on the SA Sailing national council and notched up countless years of contribution to the sport of sailing as an administrator, event organiser, and sailor. He is regularly involved behind the scenes and has been a passionate supporter of the sport while also remaining an active sailor in the dinghy and keelboat classes.

'Last year was a particularly successful one for South African sailors, which meant competition was very tough for these awards,' said SA Sailing Vice President Peter Hall.

'The list of nominees in all the categories was especially impressive. Our congratulations go to the category finalists and award winners. Based on this we look forward to another exceptional year of sailing ahead.'