South Africa: Zuma Cornered - ANC Parliamentarians Mark the Final 24 Hours

The ANC parliamentary caucus drew the line in the sand on Wednesday, closing down options for defiance by President Jacob Zuma after his party's decision to recall him from the Union Buildings. If Zuma does not tender his resignation sometime on Wednesday, a sitting of the House on Thursday will debate the EFF motion of no confidence - amended by the ANC to make it its own - and with no opposition to such a motion expected, directly move on to elect a new president. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The thing about parliamentary rules, procedures and practice - where there's a will there's a way. The EFF motion of no confidence was first on the order paper and first up for debate on Wednesday. There was no way around it. And there was no possibility the EFF motion of no confidence was going to be withdrawn.

"They flatly refused," said ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu of his talks with the EFF. And so the ANC decided it will bring an amendment to make this opposition party motion its own, even if "ideally" it would have liked to bring a fresh one in its name.

