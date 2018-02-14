South Africa: Jacob Zuma Is a Delinquent President Who Has Ignored the ANC Leadership, So What Now?

analysis

When a democratically elected president opts not to resign, he is not breaking the law. When a former ANC president decides not to the leave the highest office, he is not breaking the law. When a cadre of the ANC who has been recalled, decides to ignore the leadership of the party, he is not breaking the law. President Jacob Zuma is not a criminal, not in the legal sense. Not yet. But he is a delinquent president, one who has "failed in his duty", as the term signifies. He is a PW Botha-style autocrat who has overstayed his welcome.

Jacob Zuma has broken the public trust. He has betrayed the spirit of the law and violated the common good. He has liquidated his legitimacy as a leader. By defying the party now, Zuma is simply extending his long-established delinquency. Think about the gravity of the situation: one man holds the nation at gunpoint, basically saying: "I will use power for myself, my in-group and my narrow and extractive interests." This was factually and legislatively proven by the Constitutional Court's finding that he violated the Constitution and betrayed his oath of office. The man is a delinquent and his delinquency...