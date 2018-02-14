14 February 2018

South Africa: Net Tightens On Guptas As Hawks Move in On Saxonwold and Also Conduct Arrests

Wednesday was supposed to be D-Day for President Jacob Zuma, but thus far it's also shaping up to be a day of reckoning for his friends. The Hawks have confirmed that they have raided Gupta-linked properties around Gauteng and arrested three people with further arrests planned. Much information circulating is speculative and the operation is described as "ongoing" - but here's what we know so far. By REBECCA DAVIS.

The Hawks struck early on Wednesday. Reports from Saxonwold residents suggested that vehicles belonging to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation arrived at the Gupta compound in the upmarket Johannesburg suburb at around 6.30am.

Eyewitnesses said that police sealed off the area around the Gupta home and led several people out from the interior.

"The operation is in respect of the Vrede Farm investigations," Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed in a statement.

Daily Maverick had learnt that the warrant for the operation was under preparation for at least a week, but until Tuesday was not yet signed.

"We have a lot to do today," Mulaudzi told ANN7 on Wednesday morning. "There are a lot of operations that are still going to take place. I'm told at Saxonwold we may have concluded...

