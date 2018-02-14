Kenya: CS Amina to Sustain Matiangi Reforms in Education

Nairobi — The new Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed reaffirmed her commitment to sustain implementation of reforms at the ministry initiated by her predecessor Fred Matiangi, when she met top officials Tuesday.

Speaking during a briefing at the Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa, she said she will focus on building on what has been achieved so far and sustaining the momentum for reform in the sector.

"We will continue to move forward with the reforms," Ambassador Mohamed affirmed, in reference to the wide-ranging reforms the Ministry of Education is undertaking.

The Ministry of Education has initiated various reforms aimed at making quality and relevant education accessible to all learners.

Mohamed said she looked forward to the support from staff given its technical expertise, saying the ministry and staff had a greater responsibility to impact lives of millions of children.

"I know how much work it takes to get our reform process moving," she noted, saying she will provide the leadership needed to ensure full implementation of the reforms.

Ambassador Mohamed called for the series of meetings to enable her and other top leadership to understand the challenges and opportunities the ministry had in providing educational services to the country.

"We should deepen our impact and resolve to work together."

Apart from cracking down on examinations cheating, it is also implementing two programmes in literacy and numeracy in all public primary schools in the country, aside from facilitating changes on the education system where a new curriculum will be implemented in 2019.

The ministry has also introduced new textbook distribution policy and curbed school fees increment which did not follow their guideline.

"We are not going backwards. We shall not discuss anything discussed. Our work is going to be implementation," she said during the handing/taking over ceremony last week.

"I will focus on building on what has been achieved and sustaining the momentum for reform in the education sector," she noted.

Also present in the meeting was Principal Secretary for State Department of Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr Belio Kipsang who described access, equity, quality, relevance in education and retention of learners in schools as cardinal duties for the Ministry which it ought to observe.

Dr Kipsang, who was retained as PS said that the Ministry was responsible for the education and training of 17 million Kenyans in basic education and tertiary institutions.