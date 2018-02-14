14 February 2018

Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Families and Well-Wishers Await Aragie and Nega's Prison Release

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Addis Standard
Today, Andualem Aragie and Eskinder Nega are receiving a heroes' welcome after their release from prison.

Upbeat and hopeful to see their loved one, Andualem Aragie, family members and friends were patiently waiting for Aragie's release for hours. Before he was sentenced to life in prison, Andualem Aragie was vice president and press secretary of the Unity for Democracy & Justice (UDJ) party.

Aragie has been through so much pain while in prison, including being severely assaulted shortly after his detention and being denied medical care. Read our editorial from May 2012.

Today, Aragie is receiving a hero's welcome.

Journalist Eskinder Nega was sentenced to 18 years in prison. The PEN America's Barbara Goldsmith Freedom to Write prize award winner, prison is not new to the father of one. He has been jailed at least a dozen times during the 27 years of EPRDF's rule in Ethiopia.

Nega is receiving a hero's welcome. His mother in law was happily interviewed for Amhara TV, while his aunt Asrat Mengesha, her husband Gebeyehu Asres and his friend reporter Temesgen Desalegn wait for him.

The jubilant crowd at the gate of the Kallity prison were ecstatic. Worried, the police have called in anti-riot reinforcements, who have arrived at the scene a few minutes ago, while well-known Muslim community leader Abu Beker Ahmed addressed the jubilant crowd.

Today's most unexpected release is Olbana Lelisa; he was a high-ranking leader of the Oromo People's Congress Party (OPC), which merged with Oromo Federal Democratic Movement (OFDM) to form Dr Merera Gudina's OFC. In 2011, Olbana was sentenced to eight years along with Bekele Gerba.

Lelisa was serving 13 years, while Gerba who was sentenced to 8 years during the 2011 trial. Both were arrested after meeting representatives of Amnesty International.

Lelisa remained in jail when Gerba was released in April 2015.

Ethiopia

Politics of Hatred - Challenge to Ethiopia's Unity

Hatred in any country or socio-political setting emanates from multiple causes. Some of the causes are historical,… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.