14 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania's Premier Launches New Maternal Ward At Amana Hospital

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
New maternal ward at Amana Hospital, Tanzania.
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday, February 14, launches a Sh1.2 billion maternal ward at Amana Regional Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

The construction of the ward, christened Barka, which took six months only, was funded by Amson Group of Companies.

Speaking during the Prime Minister visit to the hospital the Chief Medical Officer Meshack Shimwela said the facility will increase the hospital capacity from 253 to 353 beds.

"This hospital serves between 60 and 80 patients. It means that with the new ward it will help to increase our capacity to serve expectant mothers," said Dr Shimwela.

