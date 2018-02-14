14 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: University 'Student' Among People Held for Sh33 Million Tusks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Godfrey Kahango

Mbeya — Police in the region here have arrested three people, including a Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (Saut) student, over claims of being found in possession of four tusks worth Sh33 million.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander Mohammed Mpinga told reporters on Wednesday, February 14, that the three suspects, who are Mbeya residents, were arrested at Mwanjelwa with the government trophies that they were carrying in their car.

"After they were arrested, police inspected the car the suspects were driving in only to be found with four pieces of tusk weighing 5 kilograms and worth Sh33 million," he said.

Commander Mpinga said preparations were going on to take the suspects to court so that they would face the charges.

However, Saut authorities at Mbeya Campus have explained that the said student was not admitted to the university in the 2017/2018 academic year.

Saut vice chancellor responsible for academic affairs, Dr Makilika Venancy, said "a person bearing that name was admitted to the campus in the previous academic years. He is missing from the list of continuing students for 2017/2018 academic year. So, the university does not recognize him as our student," he elaborated.

"Our conditions are such that a person is recognized as our student if he or she meets all the admission criteria, and this is done for every academic year, failure to that, one won't be recognized," he said.

Furthermore, Dr Venancy said even if the person were to be their student, still it would not have made it right to engage in activities that are criminal in nature.

Tanzania

Speaker Ndugai to Return Soon

The Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai is receiving medical attention in India and will return 'soon', the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.