Prime Minister, Kassimu Majaliwa has launched a 1.2bn/- maternity ward at Amana Regional Hospital in Dar es Salaam today (Wednesday).

After launching the ward, the Premier said the government is currently executing the plan to improve health service provision at ward level, including building more maternity wards, laboratories and theaters.

In 2010, according to the PM, there were only 6,321 health centres, but the number has increased by 9.9 per cent to 7,680 facilities by last year.

The launching ceremony was attended by various public and political leaders including Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda and Ilala MP, Mussa Zungu.

The building will enable the hospital to increase the beds from 253 to 353, serving more patients at the facility