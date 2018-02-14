14 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: NEEC to Promote Opportunities in Oil Pipeline Projec

By Daily News Reporter

THE National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) will hold a national forum to promote opportunities in the construction of crude oil export pipeline that will transport Uganda's crude oil from Hoima to Tanga port.

The Council's Executive Secretary Ms Beng'i Issa said the forum is aimed at negotiating with local firms in relation to the opportunities that will arise in the project as well as exchanging information on tenders' procedures as part of the efforts to foster social and economic development.

"The project will open various economic opportunities to Tanzanian companies who are going to benefit from the bids offered during the project implementations," she said. The forum set for February 23, will involve various stakeholders from public institutions and private sector to open up the opportunities for the pipeline project.

During the event, various topics will be presented by the Council, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) and the representative of the pipeline project investors.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Executive Director, Godfrey Simbeye urged Tanzanians to capitalise on the opportunities during project execution. "The oil pipeline project is essential and local companies should participate actively in the project implementation," he said. He said the incentive aims for citizens to participate in major development projects.

An economist from EWURA Mr Keneth Kaganga said the regulator is set to provide licence and support the company that will implement the project on aspects of technical, economic and pipeline security.

"In this project EWURA will establish a database of service providers that will participate in various services and has already invited companies to register from last month up to the end of this month," he said.

