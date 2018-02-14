Tanzania: PM On Infectious Diseases...

THE government is optimistic that Tanzania could likely eradicate zoonotic diseases by 2020 if the National One Health Strategic Plan and One Health Coordination Desk are fully implemented Zoonotic diseases are highly infectious and can be transmitted either way between animals and humans.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa launched the Tanzania One Health Strategic Plan, a key document for preparedness and response to zoonotic events. The occasion also featured the launch of One Health Coordination Desk.

Mr Majaliwa said the plan whose implementation began in 2015 is expected to be completed in 2020, was yet another milestone in the fight against zoonoses and that Tanzania will be best placed to live healthily and that contribute into development projects. "The implementation of this plan is part of the 2015-2020 election CCM manifesto which seeks to have a health nation whose people will help in achieving the government's industrialisationdrive," he said.

The strategic plan aims at strengthening surveillance, prevention and control of zoonoses in both humans and animals, to establish structures and partnerships that promote One Health approaches as well as to conduct