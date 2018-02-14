Nkana Water and Sewerage Company will receive 3 million Euros from Vitens Evides International (VEI) to increase sustainable access to water and sanitation facilities.

Managing Director Diana Makwaba who signed on behalf of the water utility company said the long term partnership will help strengthen and create an enabling environment for water utilities in financing and increasing access to water infrastructure investment.

She said the International firm through the Dutch Ministry will finance 90% of the long term partnership while the remaining 10% will be shared between Nkana Water and Sewerage company and Southern Water and Sewerage company.

Makwaba said the first phase of the partnership will run from 2018 to 2021 and will help in the development of investment proposals and engagement with domestic and international financing institutions.

VEI Regional Director Siemen Veenstra urged water utility companies to address water losses by upgrading their infrastructure to acceptable means.

"In most of these areas the infrastructure is pathetic and need further investment to improve service delivery to communities," said Veenstra.