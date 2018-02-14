14 February 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Nkana Water Gets 3 Million Euros

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paul Mwitwa

Nkana Water and Sewerage Company will receive 3 million Euros from Vitens Evides International (VEI) to increase sustainable access to water and sanitation facilities.

Managing Director Diana Makwaba who signed on behalf of the water utility company said the long term partnership will help strengthen and create an enabling environment for water utilities in financing and increasing access to water infrastructure investment.

She said the International firm through the Dutch Ministry will finance 90% of the long term partnership while the remaining 10% will be shared between Nkana Water and Sewerage company and Southern Water and Sewerage company.

Makwaba said the first phase of the partnership will run from 2018 to 2021 and will help in the development of investment proposals and engagement with domestic and international financing institutions.

VEI Regional Director Siemen Veenstra urged water utility companies to address water losses by upgrading their infrastructure to acceptable means.

"In most of these areas the infrastructure is pathetic and need further investment to improve service delivery to communities," said Veenstra.

Zambia

Elections Body Washes Off Hands Over Early Campaigns

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has washed its hands off the political activities that are currently going on… Read more »

Read the original article on Zambia Reports.

Copyright © 2018 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.