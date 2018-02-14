Seventeen-year-old model and vocalist, Anina Oosthuizen, has been selected to represent Namibia at the Magnificent Women International (MWI) pageant in Mumbai, India next Friday.

Anina will participate in the category of Teen (age 15-17). She says she is very excited and proud to will represent her country at an international platform.

Apart from that, she will also have the opportunity to perform solo to the first lady of India as well as, like the rest of the participants, share ideas and goals with her.

"With other participants, we will become unified and create a bond of sisterhood that extends across the globe," Anina adds, pointing out that this bond will strengthen her to see beyond her immediate surroundings and situations and extend her service across the globe, as each delegate will share their experiences on how they serve their respective communities.

Born in Swakopmund, she matriculated from Windhoek Gymnasium School and was introduced to modelling by ACE Models in Windhoek.

She was scouted for pageantry by Joni Johnson in South Africa in 2016. Anina was one of the finalists in the Miss Pre-Teen Namibia 2015, and a finalist in Miss Teen Namibia 2017, where she ended up in the top 15. She says she learned about the MWI pageant last November and decided to enter.

The mission of MWI is to spotlight all women who are confident, motivated and natural, born leaders. The competition does not only celebrate the beauty, fitness and style of participating women, but the spirit of who they were, who they are and who they strive to be.