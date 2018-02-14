Angola: Participation of Other Provinces Carnival Groups Hailed

Luanda — The debut participation in Luanda's carnival parade of the groups from the provinces of Benguela, Cabinda, Cuanza-Sul, Huambo and Lunda-Norte, must serve as an exchange of experiences for Luanda citizens.

This appeal was made last Tuesday by the governor of Luanda Province, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, while addressing the opening ceremony of the main parade of the Luanda Parade.

To the official, the participation of groups from other provinces represents an extra value for this event and serves to consolidate national unity, starting from the cultural diversity.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain that fell in Luanda on Tuesday evening interrupted the main carnival parade (Class A).

The rain, which started falling during the presentation of the carnival group União Njinga Mbande, forced the provincial commission to interrupt the parade and reschedule the presentation of the remaining groups for Saturday morning, in the same venue, that is at Luanda's New Boulevard.

The ceremony of announcing the final results, initially set to happen on Wednesday, was transferred for Saturday afternoon.