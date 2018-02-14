14 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Participation of Other Provinces Carnival Groups Hailed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The debut participation in Luanda's carnival parade of the groups from the provinces of Benguela, Cabinda, Cuanza-Sul, Huambo and Lunda-Norte, must serve as an exchange of experiences for Luanda citizens.

This appeal was made last Tuesday by the governor of Luanda Province, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, while addressing the opening ceremony of the main parade of the Luanda Parade.

To the official, the participation of groups from other provinces represents an extra value for this event and serves to consolidate national unity, starting from the cultural diversity.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain that fell in Luanda on Tuesday evening interrupted the main carnival parade (Class A).

The rain, which started falling during the presentation of the carnival group União Njinga Mbande, forced the provincial commission to interrupt the parade and reschedule the presentation of the remaining groups for Saturday morning, in the same venue, that is at Luanda's New Boulevard.

The ceremony of announcing the final results, initially set to happen on Wednesday, was transferred for Saturday afternoon.

Angola

Foreign Exchange Market With Feeble Functioning

The Angolan foreign exchange market has always been under restructuring and operating in a feeble manner, whether in… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.