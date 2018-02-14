Windhoek — The Bank Windhoek Fistball League season's opening tournament took place over the weekend at the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) in Swakopmund.

Sport Klub Windhoek's first team (SKW 1) secured the Category A title while the host team, Swakopmund Fitsball Club (SFC) walked away with the Category B trophy.

Eight teams participated in the tournament and competed against each other in two rounds with a duration of 15 minutes per match.

In Group A, SKW 1 was the first team to triumph. SKW 2 defeated their opponents Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) 4 and SFC and secured the second spot. A youthful team of CFC 4 tried its best during the group stages but unfortunately remained without a victory at the end of the day. SFC secured the third place.

In Group B, defending champions CFC 1 dominated and had no problems defeating CFC 2, CFC 3 and DTS. The encounter between CFC 2 and CFC 3 was close but CFC 2 was able to leave the field with a wafer-thin 1 point lead.

In the Category A semi-finals, SKW 1 battled it out with CFC 2. Although SKW 1 had the game under control, it was a close call towards the end. Nevertheless, the Green and Whites advanced into the final with a three-point victory.

CFC 1 and SKW 2 faced each other in the second semi-final. SKW 2 looked prepared, started off better and made their opponents pay for their mistakes during the game. In the second half CFC 1 reduced their mistakes and scored continuously. CFC 1's hard work paid off as they eventually won the encounter with six points.

The final saw the two opponents SKW 1 and CFC 1 duel it out. Cohen 1 had difficulties from the serve against the strong defence of SKW 1. In the second half, CFC 1 found gaps to score but SKW 1 never allowed their rivals to gain the lead and finally won with three points.

The teams that were placed third and fourth after the preliminary round played a semi-final for the Category B Cup. DTS, who played against SFC, had a good chance but eventually lost to the fistballers from the coast.

CFC 3 advanced to the final after an average game which they only won by two points in the semi-final against CFC 4. The final was highly contested before SFC's Knolle Kolb came on as substitute and created more pressure in attack.

With this change, SFC deservingly won the trophy. In the match for third place, CFC 4 won against DTS.

Eleven-year-old Mika Pilzer from CFC 4 was the tournament's player of the day.

Next on the fistball calendar is the first league round of the Bank Windhoek Fistball League scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 17 at SKW Sport Club in Windhoek.

"We look forward to this year's league and want to thank our sponsor, Bank Windhoek," said Michael Baas, chairman of the Namibia Fistball Association.