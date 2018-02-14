14 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Public Sector's Dealings in Entrepreneurial Domain Reduces

Luanda — The economic and productive activity is now being left for the full intervention of the private sector, while the State will be focusing on promoting economic growth, said last Monday in Luanda the minister of Economy and Planning, Pedro Luís da Fonseca.

This decision of the Angolan State is propelled by the idea of the need to boost internal production and stop a competition between the State and the private business sector.

The minister was speaking to the participants at the consultation meeting with entrepreneurs of the manufacturing industry sector, as part of the presentation of the Programme of Support to Production, Promotion of Exports and Replacement of Imports (Prodesi).

With this initiative, he said, the State will only get involved in macroeconomic dealings, such as by creating infrastructures and other conditions aimed at promoting a more competitive economy.

In order for the state to be able to engage in the Prodesi project, he explained, the business environment must improve, investments boosted and the there has to be a consolidation of the fiscal infrastructures, reinforcement of the country's organisational and digital capacity, as well as the permanent upgrading of human resources, promotion of strategic partnerships and the utilisation of the successful experiences of other countries.

He also stressed the need for the authorities to improve the legal procedure of setting up a firm, an area in which Angola has a poor international ranking (130 out of 190 countries, as published by the World Bank).

The consultation meeting - which was co-chaired by the Economy and Planning minister, Pedro Luis da Fonseca, and the Industry minister, Bernarda Martins - was attended by about one hundred Angolan entrepreneurs.

