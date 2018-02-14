14 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma to Address the Nation

President Jacob Zuma will be addressing the country at 22:00 following days of tense negotiations within the ANC about removing him as head of state.

He broke his silence in a televised live interview with SABC on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since discussions to oust him started. Watch the interview here.The ANC caucus met on Wednesday morning on the outcomes of a meeting of the party's national executive committee (NEC). ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile told the media afterward that they had given Zuma until Wednesday to resign. If not, the ANC would proceed with a motion of no confidence against him on Thursday to legally force him to resign according to the Constitution, he said.ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte delivered Zuma's recall letter to the presidential guesthouse on Tuesday morning.

South Africa

