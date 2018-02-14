14 February 2018

Zimbabwe: MDC-T Leader Morgan Tsvangirai Dies

Photo: MDC-T
The late MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai addressing a rally (file photo).

Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died in South Africa after a long battle with cancer, the opposition party announced on Wednesday.

"Its sad for me to announce that we have lost our icon and a fighter for democracy," said Elias Mudzuri said on his twitter handle.

Tsvangirai, who was 65, died after 18 months of treatment in neighbouring South Africa.

He had led the MDC since its beginning in 1999 and was Zimbabwe's prime minister under former president Robert Mugabe between 2009-2013 in a unity government they stitched together after a disputed and violent election in 2008 during which several of his MDC party supporters were killed.

His party is in the grip of a bitter power struggle between his deputies Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa to succeed him.

