14 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: London Court Rules Nigerians Cannot Pursue Shell Spill Claim in England

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Amnesty International
(file photo).

Court of Appeal in London ruled on Wednesday that two Nigerian communities could not pursue Royal Dutch Shell in English courts over oil spills in the Niger Delta region.

The split decision upheld a High Court ruling in 2017 that was a setback to attempts to hold British multinationals liable at home for their subsidiaries' actions abroad.

The court rejected the appeal from a law firm, Leigh Day, on behalf of Nigeria's Bille and Ogale communities.

It upheld a ruling that English courts did not have jurisdiction over claims against Shell's Nigerian subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

SPDC is jointly operated with the Nigerian government

Shell said the court "rightly upheld" the earlier ruling, adding that Nigeria's "well-developed justice system" was the correct place for the claims.

Leigh Day said the two Nigerian communities intended to bring the case to Britain's Supreme Court.

"We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will grant permission to appeal and will come to a different view," Leigh Day partner Daniel Leader said.

More on This

Niger Delta Villagers Can't Sue Shell in UK for Nigerian Oil Spill, Court Rules

A UK High Court yesterday ruled that two Niger Delta communities devastated by oil spills cannot pursue their case… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.