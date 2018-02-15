Internationally acclaimed prophet, Temitope Balogun Joshua, widely known as TB Joshua is expected in Zimbabwe for a presidential visit in a few days.

Information made available to Vanguard from Zimbabwe revealed that the exact date TB Joshua will be arriving has been kept secret to avoid a stampede at the Robert Mugabe International Airport and that it's a private visit courtesy of the president who believed the clergy holds the key to the change the country needs.

We reliably gathered that Zimbabwean facilitator Jossey Mahachi confirmed the developments but emphasised that the preacher was coming on a private visit contrary to reports that he would hold a crusade.

"Prophet TB Joshua will be coming to Zimbabwe in a few days from now and I am highly excited about it as it will be his first time to set his foot here," she said.

"His visit is a courtesy call to his Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He is not coming to hold a crusade like what is being said on social media."

"I am sorry I can't give you more details about the visit but all I can say is Zimbabwe has been remembered."

Despite not having a church assembly in Zimbabwe, Prophet TB Joshua has a huge following of Christians who watch him through his television channel, Emmanuel TV.

Many Christian believers around the world, Zimbabwe included, have travelled to his church, Synagogue Church of All Nations for healing and deliverance.

TB Joshua is one of the most sought after preachers in the world.

He is credited for having boosted religious tourism.