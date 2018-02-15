14 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Zimbabwean President Invites Prophet TB Joshua

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: TBJ Ministries/Facebook
T.B. Joshua

Internationally acclaimed prophet, Temitope Balogun Joshua, widely known as TB Joshua is expected in Zimbabwe for a presidential visit in a few days.

Information made available to Vanguard from Zimbabwe revealed that the exact date TB Joshua will be arriving has been kept secret to avoid a stampede at the Robert Mugabe International Airport and that it's a private visit courtesy of the president who believed the clergy holds the key to the change the country needs.

We reliably gathered that Zimbabwean facilitator Jossey Mahachi confirmed the developments but emphasised that the preacher was coming on a private visit contrary to reports that he would hold a crusade.

"Prophet TB Joshua will be coming to Zimbabwe in a few days from now and I am highly excited about it as it will be his first time to set his foot here," she said.

"His visit is a courtesy call to his Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He is not coming to hold a crusade like what is being said on social media."

"I am sorry I can't give you more details about the visit but all I can say is Zimbabwe has been remembered."

Despite not having a church assembly in Zimbabwe, Prophet TB Joshua has a huge following of Christians who watch him through his television channel, Emmanuel TV.

Many Christian believers around the world, Zimbabwe included, have travelled to his church, Synagogue Church of All Nations for healing and deliverance.

TB Joshua is one of the most sought after preachers in the world.

He is credited for having boosted religious tourism.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe's Govt Bought Snow Graders 'By Mistake'

Local Rural district councils have blamed the snow graders scandal on parastatal Zimbabwe National Roads… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.