14 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why We Passed Controversial Electoral Act Amendment - Senate

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
The Nigerian Senate
By Kemi Busari

The Senate followed due process in the adoption and passage of the amendment to the Electoral Act, its spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, has said.

The justification came as 10 senators of the All Progressives Congress, APC, claimed the change in the sequence of elections was targeted at President Muhammad Buhari.

The lawmakers also accused the senate president, Bukola Saraki, of breaching the senate standing order by ruling out points of order and not allowing members to contribute before the passage.

Despite the allegations, Mr. Abdullahi said the process was in tandem with the rules guiding legislative procedures in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

He added that the senate was mandated to adopt the report because the conference committee discharged its duties "by the rules."

"This amendment is like seven core areas of our electoral process. For us in the senate, the emphasis is deepening the democratic process," he said.

More on This

"By our procedures, the senate has passed its own version, the house has passed its own version. The next thing to do is to have a conference committee to harmonise.

"Our rule says whatever position we have taken and there is a similar one in the house, we harmonise, but where the house has taken a position that we have not taken, we are bound compulsorily to adopt that of the house.

"Where the senate has taken a position and the house has not, that conference committee is bound to adopt the recommendation from the senate. I think within the context of this particular assignment, that is what happened."

On allegations that the House of Representatives had only 36 members present when the controversial amendment was passed, Mr. Abdullahi said the rule guiding them does not mandate that a quorum should exist before decisions were made.

"I'm not in the house of reps, but I can't come here to say only 35 people. Today if you look at the chamber, when we started, we had a quorum but towards the end, that number waned because so many people have other legislative responsibilities. And our rule says immediately you are starting the day, you must form quorum, but there is nothing that says that quorum must be sustained till the end of the day."

The chairman senate committee on INEC, Suleiman Nazif, denied the allegation that he did not sign the conference committee report.

He said the decision to adopt the amendment to section 25 of the act was unanimous.

"We took the position the position of the senate in some cases and we took the position of House of Representatives in other cases. It was section 36 (3), 49 (2) and section 78 (4) of the senate version that was upheld while section 53 (2) and 63(4) of the house version were upheld.

"The most controversial of it which is section 25 that has to do with the sequence of election came from the House of Representatives and the conference committee adopted the position of the house."

Mr. Nazif also denied the allegation that the lawmakers targeted the office of the president in adopting the sequence.

"I'm not aware if the sequence of election is being targeted at anybody. What I know as chairman committee on INEC is that I have a duty and responsibility. Politics is dynamic. What I know is that people have reasons for sequence of elections. In the past, we've had elections from top to down, I don't think anybody questioned that. We've also have from down to top."

More on This

APC Senators Attack Saraki, Reject Change in Election Timetable

A group of senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress has rejected the senate adoption of the conference… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.