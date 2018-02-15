Nigeria: Oliseh Hits Back At Dutch Club After 'Sack'

Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh, has given a reason he said was responsible for his abrupt suspension as Coach of Dutch club, Fortuna Sittard, on Wednesday.

Though largely interpreted as a sack, Oliseh through his Twitter handle @SundayOOliseh, said he was suspended from his duties because he refused to partake in illegal activities and violate the law.

He wrote: "I confirm: Due to my refusal to participate in Illegal activities at Fortuna sittard & violate the Law, I have been Suspended from my duties as Coach by the Foreign Owners of Fortuna. Unfortunate for the lovely fans, my players & our hard-fought phenomenal positioning for Promotion."

On their part, the official statement earlier released by Fortuna Sittard read: "Fortuna Sittard immediately puts coach Sunday Oliseh on non-active.

"The club management makes this decision as a result of the repeatedly culpable actions for a longer period by the trainer towards several persons in the organisation.

"Several attempts by the club to move the trainer to other behavior were unfortunately without result, resulting in an unworkable situation.

"The board of Fortuna Sittard emphasises that the decision to disband Sunday Oliseh is not motivated by the current sporting performance.

"Because of his inadmissible actions, the coach has made the cooperation with many people within the organization impossible. From players to employees.

"Fortuna Sittard regrets the decision, but states that the club interest goes above all else."