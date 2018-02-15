South Africa: Phumzile Van Damme Quits As DA Spokesperson

Photo: @zilevandamme/Twitter

Phumzile van Damme

DA MP Phumzile van Damme has resigned as the party's national spokesperson, she confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday evening. In her tweet, Van Damme said that she would remain an MP and the DA spokesperson on communications.

"I love the DA, and am committed to building a better future for SA with a party I love."

Popularly known for being an outspoken and one of the youngest MPs, Van Damme took over her position in 2014 from now-DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Pre-empting reaction by the public, she said that she would love to be excluded from narratives that paint her as a poor woman who was bullied by men.

In one of her tweets, Van Damme said she would be focusing on other pursuits.

"I'm a newly wed & would [like] to start a family (no I'm not pregnant). I've registered for a part-time long distance Master. I want more balance in my life, focusing on fixing the country, as well as me."

She adds that she would not be taking any calls on the matter as she was, "off to a Valentine's dinner with my lovely husband who is so glad to have me home more often."

Source: News24