Rwanda: Singer Somi Thrills Fans in Exclusive Solo Performance

Photo: Nadege Imbabazi/New Times

US-based Rwandan jazz singer, Somi treated her fans to an exclusive performance at Kigali Marriott Hotel.

The only noticeable glitch was when the electrifying show was disrupted by a power cut for thirty minutes, but the singer utilized the opportunity to mingle and connect with her fans.

It was the second time Somi was performing in the country, the first being in 2014 at Shokola. She promised to make more trips back home to engage with her fans and establish her musical presence in the country.

After two hours of thrilling tunes, the star and her band thanked the crowd for attending the show that ended at about 11pm, leaving everyone seemingly satisfied with Somi's soothing performance.

Somi has released dozens of songs in her career. Her music, voice and Africanism have been celebrated by various publications like Vogue Magazine, Jazz Times Magazine, The Boston Globe and The Huffington, among others.

The 37-year-old singer has worked with renowned names like Angelique Kidjo, Common, Ambrose Akinmusire, Hugh Masekela, Mos Def, Baaba Maal, John Legend, Billy Childs, Paul Simon, Danilo Perez, Idan Raichel, Jennifer Hudson, and many more.