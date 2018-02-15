Tanzania: Diamond Makes Move After Being Dumped By Zari

The move by Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan to dump Bongo star Diamond Platnumz came as a surprise even to the singer.

Those in the know say that Diamond was caught flat-footed by Zari's move.

"He didn't see it coming," a source close to the couple told Nairobi News.

Diamond lives in Tanzania while Zari resides in South Africa.

The singer is said to have dispatched his manager Sallam Sharaff to Johannesburg on Thursday morning "to take care of the situation".

It is understood that Zari gave hints that all was well last year when she shipped in a top-of-the-range-car to Dar es Salaam for her use.

Keep it Nairobi News for this unfolding real life soap opera.