Tanzania: Was Zari-Diamond Marriage Real or Just for Endorsements?

When exactly did the marriage between Diamond and Zari end? This is the big question on their fans' minds after the dramatic announcement by the socialite on Instagram on Valentine's Day that she had called it quits with the singer.

"There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond's constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised," wrote Zari.

"We are separating as partners but not as parents."

But some skeptics say the couple ended romance many months ago after Diamond cheated on the socialite and admitted on live radio interview to siring a child with a model in one of his songs.

'CHILD IS MINE'

"Zari has been asking me about the baby, but I confessed to her that the child is mine and being the understanding woman she is, she accepted the situation as it is" said Diamond four months ago.

Zari reacted furiously on Instagram writing: "Haha you are playing yourself, the lies you telling about me knowing about your side chic. Try and fix your mess and stop with the lies. Me being quite doesn't mean I am stupid. Be very careful with your words."

She went on: "I may be the mother of your kids and that's the reason am keeping the silence and respect. You might want to Google about 'defamation of character lawsuit' Don't try me!"

The two, however, seemed to have patched things up as they went for vacations together where they posed for romantic pictures.

Now, skeptics think while the actual marriage ended back then, the couple was forced to "stay together" at least on social media due to endorsements.

MULTI-MILLION DEALS

"They have multi-million shilling deals with corporates that will come to an end once they go their separate ways," said a source in Diamond's camp.

"The deals extend to their two children."

Another school of thought, at least among Bongo musicians, is that Diamond is set to release a new song and the break up is staged as a strategy to catch his fans' eyes.