Kenya: National Assembly Approves Kenyatta's 9 Cabinet Nominees

Nairobi — The National Assembly has adopted and approved the report by the Committee on Appointments that vetted the nine Cabinet Secretary nominees last week.

The report, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, was easily adopted by Jubilee Members of Parliament who found no fault with the nominees.

While moving the motion of approval on the floor on the House Wednesday, Leader of Majority Aden Duale said the nominees had complied with all the laid down requirements and proved beyond any reasonable doubt to be competent individuals.

"All the nominees who were vetted satisfied the committee and their qualifications matched their respective dockets," said Duale.

Sports Secretary nominee Robert Achesa's nomination once again took centre stage but Duale said that his nomination should not be looked on the basis of his qualification but instead on what he can offer the nation.

"Achesa, the son of a peasant, should be given an opportunity to work. Not every Kenyan gets to be born in a well off family like a few individuals in the country," said Duale.

Murang'a Member of Parliament Sabina Chege who seconded the motion echoed Duale's sentiments and said that it was time for the 9 to get down to business.

"The country needs to move forward and all the nine nominees should now get down to work. As a committee we will also be keen to observe the promises and pledges they made during the vetting process to see if they will be able to achieve. But I am confident that the now approved nominees will be able to deliver on their mandate," said Chege.

In a session where NASA members made good their threat to boycott the sitting, Jubilee members went on to laud President Uhuru Kenyatta for the wise nominations.

The nominees are Margaret Kobia (Public Service and Youth), John Munyes (Mining), Farida Karoney (Lands), Peter Munya (East African Community), and Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs).

Others are former DPP Keriako Tobiko (Environment and Forestry), Simon Chelugui (Water), former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yatani (Labour) and Rashid Achesa (Sports).

The names of the nine will now be sent to Kenyatta for appointment and subsequent swearing-in.