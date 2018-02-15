Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Unveils Jah Cure Collaboration

When musician Jah Prayzah announced his intention to collaborate with Diamond Platinumz on his album "Mudhara Vachauya" many people thought it would be his biggest achievement.

When the song "Watora Mari" was released it became one of the popular tracks of the album and the duo's show at the Harare International Conference Centre was well-attended. That was the beginning of his journey to make an impact on the international scene. On Tuesday night he unveiled yet another collaboration with Jah Cure titled "Angel Lo".

The track that has a slow tempo from his usual traditional beats was accompanied by a video of high quality. Though music lovers are still to get used to the song, many were appreciating the quality of the video when it was made public yesterday.

The musician's manager Keen Mushapaidze said the collaborations were paying off as they were getting recognition on the international scene. Back home the musician is having limited shows but getting a fair share of the cake from his previous collaborations.

"These collaborations are paying off because now we are invited to big international music platforms and getting recognition as well as nominations for international awards," he said. Mushapaidze said platforms such as YouTube are paying them money that is enough to finance most of the projects.

"We have several online platforms such as YouTube that pay some good money that has also been helpful in footing our bills," he said. He said the culture of releasing CDs was fading away and they have set a business model that will sustain the Third Generation band.

"One of the outlines of this business model is collaborations and I am happy that they are working and paying off," he said. Jah Prayzah became a force to reckon back home with his songs such as "Sungano", "Maria" and Gotchie Gotchie". Though those songs and videos gave him a household name back home he could not make it on the international scene. He bagged several awards back home but could not earn international recognition until he recorded a duet with Platinumz.