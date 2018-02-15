Photo: John Batanudde/Daily Monitor

Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre, middle, addressing journalists at Fufa House in Mengo.

Kampala — Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastian Desabre boldly revealed yesterday that the team bowed out at the Chan tourney group stages due to lack of intensity and physique required at the highest level.

Doing a postmortem before the media at Fufa House, the 46-year-old Frenchman said his main emphasis henceforth is working on the players' physical conditions and building synergies with local coaches that handle the players on a day to day basis.

"The fact we qualified means that our players are not far but not qualifying from the group implies we must do more," Desabre stressed. Uganda Cranes finished third in Group B after losing to Zambia, Namibia and drawing with Ivory Coast.

"I discovered the players late (he was appointed 12 days to the tourney kickoff) and I had difficulties in preparing for Chan. The team was technically good but we tried to change them tactically.

"The physical development of the players should be worked on because the team played well in the first half but in second we always lacked intensity." Desabre believes Cranes played their best game against Zambia despite losing 3-1 and thinks they lost the Namibia game (1-0) they 'controlled' because they failed to score. "We need to improve the quality of the team attack, we must qualify for next edition and we need to work to be on the same level with other teams."

Impressed with local league

On watching Tuesday's Uganda Premier League encounter between hosts Vipers and Onduparaka at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende, Desabre revealed he saw talent that was fit to be with Cranes in Morocco.

"Chan is done and for now I live for the future. I liked the first game but I will give my entire analysis after watching all clubs in action. "I need to put my philosophy (attacking) in action," he added.