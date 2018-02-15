Rwanda: Sudanese Investors to Explore Opportunities in Rwanda

A delegation of Sudanese investors, businessmen and officials led by the Minister of Trade and Commerce, Hatim Al Sir, is expected in Rwanda today.

In an exclusive interview, Sudan's Ambassador to Rwanda, Abdalla Hassan Eisa Bushara, said the delegation is on a mission to "activate" one of the agreements recently signed to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Responding to the question on the current status of bilateral ties between the two countries, Bushara said: "The Sudan-Rwanda relations are firm and cordial.". He added that this year Sudanese are likely to actively explore investment and trade opportunities in Rwanda.

"We will start with a visit by the Sudanese Minister of Commerce which includes senior officials, businessmen and investors, which will create opportunities to increase the exchange of experience and cooperation and create strong relations between the two brotherly countries." Bushara told The New Times.

He added that since the inauguration of the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Kigali in 2013, senior officials from the two countries have been in contact and exchanged visits at the highest levels which has laid a firm ground for trade partnership in the process.

The Envoy said that Sudan was considering the visit of President Kagame Khartoum last December, and his accompanying delegation "with great importance and expectations" and hopes for further cooperation and promotion of relations for the benefit of both countries.

"Kagame's visit", Bushara said, "came after the lifting of unfair economic sanctions on Sudan, which means lifting the restrictions that were blocking the Sudanese economy, which means more cooperation and economic interaction of Sudan with its African and international environment."

Ambassador Bushara is upbeat that Hatim's visit to Rwanda will encourage private sector players from both countries to play their role in delivering on the objectives of economic cooperation between the two countries.

"There is also an important role played by the private sector in developing trade and economic relations between the two countries. There are, for example, Sudanese investors working in the Rwandan market in the fields of import and distribution of petroleum products, animal production and pharmaceutical companies.

"And we expect to see more Sudanese investors in the coming days to explore investment opportunities in the Rwandan market. I would like to pay tribute to the flexible and encouraging laws and policies to attract direct foreign investment in Rwanda and we look forward to stimulating investment and trade between the two countries. In our future plans, we plan to set up a joint Sudanese-Rwandan business council," he said.