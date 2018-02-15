Zimbabwe's all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third One-Day International cricket match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Raza was found to have violated Article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match." In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Raza's disciplinary record.

The incident happened in the 23rd over of Zimbabwe's innings when Raza, after being adjudged leg before, questioned the umpire's decision by raising his arms before leaving the crease after a short time.

Raza's query though appeared to have some merits but the umpire's decision stood. Ryan Burl (0) was also a victim of questionable lbw decision in the same over by Rashid Khan.

Zimbabwe lost the match by six wickets to trail 1-2 in the five match series with two more matches scheduled for tomorrow and Monday. Raza admitted the offence after the match and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

As such, there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahmed Shah Pakteen and Nigel Llong, third umpire Ahmed Shah Durrani and fourth umpire Izatullah Safi.