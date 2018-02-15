Kenya: Nairobi Health Department on the Spot Over Transfers, Demotions

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Health Department has been put on notice following transfers and demotions of health workers in Pumwani, Mbagathi and Mama Lucy Hospitals.

Members of the Health Committee on Wednesday questioned the Acting Chief Officer Health Thomas Ogaro for demoting the two Medical Superintendents at Pumwani and Mbagathi Hospitals.

Minority Leader Peter Imwatok accused the Chief Officer of conducting illegal postings saying that such postings can only be done by the County Public Service Board.

"The demoted Medical Superintendents do not have any disciplinary issues with their employer. They are being made to work under doctors who were previously their juniors which is unacceptable," said Imwatok.

According to the Health Committee, Ogaro has been harassing health workers of Nairobi County and issuing threats of disciplinary process if the two hospitals CEOs do not hand over their offices.

Dr Lazarus Omondi of Pumwani was told to hand over to Dr Catherine Mutinda and Dr Charles Wanyonyi of Mbagathi was told to hand over to Dr Loice Mutai.

Dr Omondi has been deployed to Mama Lucy as a specialist.

Imwatok also said that five departments at Pumwani Maternity are being head by people from the same tribe.

"This is against our country's doctrine of equitability in terms of employment opportunity and integrity act," said Imwatok.

The committee demanded that all the professionals in the health sector to be respected.

However Ogaro dismissed the claims as mere allegations without evidence.

"What we have done is normal deployment which the County Government act has given us powers to do," said Ogaro.