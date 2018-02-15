President Mnangagwa's call that Zimbabwe is open for business is already bearing positive fruits with renowned South African company Radiant Lighting signing a partnership agreement with Nations Hardware and Electrical for the supply of industrial and home lighting solutions in the country.

In his inaugural speech on November 24, 2017, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was open for investment from all countries of the world as part of measures implemented by his Government to stimulate economic growth.

Radiant Lighting, which operates in several African countries that include Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and Mauritius seized the opportunity to start to expand its business into Zimbabwe.

Nations Hardware and Electrical is one of the leading suppliers of hardware and electrical appliances in Zimbabwe and is already running a week-long show in partnership with Radiant Lighting in Harare, exhibiting the new products on offer. Among the products are modern flood lights, and pathway solar light, table and bedside lights.

Radiant Lighting account manager (exports) Mr Bryan Naidoo, who is in Zimbabwe told The Herald yesterday on the sidelines of the show that they were happy to expand into Zimbabwe in the new dispensation.

"We are happy to enter the Zimbabwean market after the news of the new dispensation," he said.

"We are embarking on a journey with Nations Hardware to try and bring our brand in the country. It is not a new brand, but we now want it to be more visible especially at this moment when the call from the Zimbabwean authorities is that the country is now open for business."

Nations Hardware and Electrical general manager Shaun De Souza said he was pleased to be given the Official Distributorship of Radiant lighting in Zimbabwe.

He said Nations Hardware and Electrical was pleased to be able to bring an iconic brand to Zimbabwe found across most homes and business in most African countries. Mr De Souza said Nations would now bring quality and affordable lighting to Zimbabwe that meet the standards required by Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA).

"Despite the current cash flow situation in the country, Radiant are still happy to keep the supply of quality products coming into Zimbabwe via Nations," he said. Nations Hardware and Electrical manager Mr Richard Collyer said he was pleased with the new Government's economic initiatives.

He said Zimbabwe should embrace new technology to help develop our economy. In this regard, Mr Collyer said Nations Hardware and Electrical was now a proud member of the ICT Suppliers Association of Zimbabwe.