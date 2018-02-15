FC Platinum opponents in the CAF Champions League, Clube Desportivo Primero de Agosto, were expected in the country last night with their advance team having arrived in the afternoon.

The Angolans carry a healthy 3-0 lead in the preliminary round showdown from the first leg in Luanda last Sunday and are favourites to proceed to the first round.

Clube Desportivo Primero de Agosto are a richly-funded club who have taken professionalism and the development of the game to a higher level by setting up a world-class football academy.

After their convincing victory at the 11 November Stadium on Sunday, head coach Zoran Maki said the job was far from being done and that is why his team needed about a week to prepare for the big game.

ZIFA confirmed they were expecting the Angolans late yesterday following the arrival of their advance team which had come to do the booking modalities.

"Their advance team has arrived and they are already in town, the team is coming today, but their flight has not yet landed.

"But it is confirmed that they are coming today (yesterday) and we are waiting for them, we are not yet aware of their training schedule, but what we know is that they are coming today," said ZIFA communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela yesterday.

Before the first leg was played, the Angolans had sent a representative to Zimbabwe prior to assess the facilities they will use for their training and accommodation when they come for the return leg.

The Angolans are expected to be camped in Harare until weekend before moving to Zvishavane to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the return leg.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has been an oasis of defiance, saying his men are not yet out of the African safari.

The coach said they have the arsenal to overturn the first leg deficit.