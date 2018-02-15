A 15-year-old teenager from Chitungwiza will be caned four strokes as corporal punishment at Harare Central Prison for raping a 3-year-old girl.

The teenager was convicted by Chitungwiza Regional Magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa who sentenced him to three years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years if he does not commit a similar offence.

In passing sentence, Chivasa said the offence attracted a custodial sentence because the girl suffered injuries and psychological trauma for the rest of her life because of the rape .

"What you did to the girl was bad and you were supposed to receive a custodial sentence, however considering your age and that you still have to go to school, you also need the guidance of your father who is not staying with you currently, I will sentence you to be caned four strokes," said Ms Chivasa.

Facts are that in January, the teenager lured the girl into his room and raped her. The matter came to light on February 2 after the girl's mother overheard the girl narrating to her brother that the teenager removed her clothes and injured her.

The girl's mother quizzed her and she narrated her ordeal. She took her daughter to the police where a report was made leading to the arrest of the teenager.